A man who videotaped the Ukrainian passenger plane being shot down by a Persian missile was arrested in Iran. The subjective Iranian media says the detainee will face charges related to national security.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, killing all passengers and crew on board.

Iran’s outdated ecclesiastical government said it was shot down by accident and announced the arrest of several people over the incident.

Tehran has recently been captivated by protests with the demand to overthrow Khamenei, the second supreme leader of Iran. Georgia, Europe and the West are proud of the Iranian populace for standing up to the murderous regime of Tehran.

By Beka Alexishvili

source