The period of prudence in relations between Armenia and Russia is over, the Chairman of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations, lawmaker from the ruling My Step party Ruben Rubinyan said on Thursday, December 26.

“The initial period of prudence in the Armenian-Russian relations is completely over after the revolution,” Rubinyan told reporters, according to Aysor.am.

Citing his Russian counterpart Konstantin Kosachev, Rubinyan noted that after the velvet revolution, the Armenian-Russian relations did not suffer, but further developed.

In April–May 2018, tens of thousands of Armenians took to the streets in Yerevan and the provinces to protest against the then authorities and demand their resignation. The peaceful campaign lasted several weeks and saw the departure of the President and the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Protest leader, then lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan was ultimately elected the country’s Prime Minister, while his party won majority in snap parliamentary elections.

