Successfully pursuing its customer-centric strategy, the Nar mobile operator has launched Nar + application a month ago, allowing its users to control their personal accounts in a digital format and in real-time mode, Trend reports referring to the company.

During this short period, more than 35,000 Nar subscribers downloaded and registered in the application.

Another unique feature of the application is the ability to control up to five accounts on a single platform at the same time. For example, if a user has several personal Nar numbers or needs to make a transaction on an account of a user’s family member, the user can switch from one account to another without leaving the app.

By means of this application, the subscribers will be able to get information about tariffs within a few seconds, connect to the most appropriate tariff, change the existing tariff, order a new internet package, check and renew their bonuses. In addition, the application allows the user to perform credit and balance requests, receive information about roaming packages, and activate the service with one click.

Moreover, the Nar+ application minimizes the need for calling the customer service by providing all the necessary information and saving subscribers’ time. If the user has any questions, the help is provided through online chat.

The Nar+ app can be downloaded from AppStore and PlayStore. More information on the application can be found at Nar+.

