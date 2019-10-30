Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recovering, Football Italia reports.

“Mkhitaryan is improving, but it’s a slow process and we need to wait a while longer,” the coach was quoted as saying.

Mkhitaryan suffered a groin injury and was declared out for three weeks. The player was unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international fixtures.

The playmaker suffered the injury during a match between AS Roma and Lecce on Sunday during which he assisted a goal for Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.

source