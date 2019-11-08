The two Armenian airports served 298,300 people in October, up by 12.6% against the same period last year.

An 14.6 % increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, which served 286,227 passengers against the 249,857 of October 2018.

Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 12,073 passengers, down by 19.9% from last year’s 15,067.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,695,266 people used the services of the two airports of Armenia, up by 11.5% overall.

source