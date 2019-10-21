The two Armenian airports served 324,755 people in September, up by 16.5% against the same period last year.

A 18.8 % increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, which served 312,240 passengers against the 262,816 of the past September.

Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 12,515 passengers, down by 21.3% from last year’s 15,904.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,396,966 people used the services of the two airports of Armenia, up by 11.4% overall.

