Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, December 12 that Wizz Air’s upcoming flights from Vienna and Vilnius to Yerevan will boost the number of tourists visiting Armenia.

The Hungarian budget carrier announced Monday that it will be flying from Yerevan to the two Europan cities starting from spring 2020.

“Wizz Air too has announced Yerevan-Vienna-Yerevan and Yerevan-Vilnius-Yerevan flights,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“This is an important development, set to help increase the number of tourists coming to Armenia in 2020.”

The low-cost airline has already updated information on their official website to reveal new destinations from Yerevan, the capital.

Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien revealed in mid-October that the Irish airlines will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from spring 2020. The company will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri to Memmingen from summer 2020.

Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Tatevik Revazian has recently teased 2-3 new destinations that Ryanair will be flying from Armenia in addition to the four routes the carrier announced in October.

