Armenia is concerned about Turkey’s invasion of Syria and believes that the offensive will escalate the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet session on Thursday, October 10.

“We call on the international community to take measures to stop the illegal operation and protect the rights of Syrian citizens, including of ethnic minorities, living along the border with Turkey,” Pashinyan said Thursday.

The PM reminded that Armenia is and will continue implementing a humanitarian mission in Aleppo.

Turkey has begun its military offensive into northeastern Syria to force back Kurdish militants controlling the border area, days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t stand in the way.

The Foreign Ministry said Thursday Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

source