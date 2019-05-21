Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Pasha Bank doesn’t exclude the possibility of opening subsidiaries in other countries after 2020, Chairman of the bank’s Board Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He said that the previously developed strategy until 2020 doesn’t envisage opening of new structures. However, in May-June 2020, it is expected to develop a new strategy, during the creation of which the opening of subsidiaries in new countries will be discussed, he noted.

He added that the bank is working on the development of subsidiaries in Georgia and Turkey. The chairman also noted that the year 2018 was successful, which allows the bank to expand lending to individuals and develop trade relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

PashaBank OJSC was established in June 2007 and operates on the basis of license No. 250 dated November 28, 2007, issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan .

PashaBank OJSC is a part of Pasha Holding, which is an investment company. Pasha Group also includes Kapital Bank, where the holding owns 99.75 percent of the shares.

