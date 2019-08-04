Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

A cultural program was organized for the representatives of the states participating in the “Sea Cup-2019” contest.

Within the scope of the program, the military seamen who arrived in Azerbaijan from various countries visited the sightseeing attractions and historical monuments of Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4, Trend reports.

The beauty of Azerbaijan’s capital, modern buildings, and improvement of the city left a most pleasant impression upon the guests.

