The participants of the “It’s a Shame” event, who have been holding demonstrations on Rustaveli Avenue for months, demanding the resignation of former Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, are trying to enter Parliament building, where the process of hearing ministerial candidates goes on. However, law enforcers do not allow them to enter the building.

The representative of the event, Ana Charkhalashvili, told journalists that they want to enter the Parliament building to ask questions to the MPs and ministerial candidates. She noted that the permit for entering the building has been allowed to 10 members of the event, and they were told that they can’t enter Parliament due to the technical problems at the permits bureau.

Charkhalashvili added that if they are not allowed in the parliament, they will arrange the “corridor of shame” at the entrances of the building.

Participants of “It’s a Shame” event believe that Gakharia is responsible for the raid of the demonstrations on June 20-21.

By Ana Dumbadze

