The members of the Parliament of Georgia unanimously supported early suspension of MP Zakaria Kutsnashvili’s mandate. The relevant decision was taken by 96 votes at today’s plenary session.

Zakaria Kutsnashvili was the head of the Georgian delegation in the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. He was one of the initiators and organizers of the Russian MPs visit in Georgia, including Sergei Gavrilov, who addressed the audience from the Parliamentary Speaker’s Chair in Russian, which became the reason of the severe protests in front of the Parliament on June 20. After the notorious developments of June 20, Kutsnashvili applied to the Chair of the Parliament with the motion to suspend his mandate earlier.

By Ana Dumbadze

