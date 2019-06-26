The Parliament of Georgia unanimously supported the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia regarding the detention of opposition MP Nika Melia. The relevant decision was made at the plenary sitting of the Parliament a few minutes ago.

The appeal was supported by 91 votes with none against. The above-mentioned decision means the suspension of MP’s immunity for Nika Melia.

Prior to that, the appeal was supported by 15 MPs at the joint sitting of two committees. The issue had been discussed at the committee meeting for almost 6 hours.

Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia charged Nika Melia, opposition MP, regarding June 20 developments in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi.

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed to the parliament to ask for Melia’s detention.

On June 25, the Prosecutor’s office released the official statement about charging opposition MP.

“As it is already known, the Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

Within the framework of the investigation, signs of crime have been identified in the actions of a member of Parliament Nikanor Melia. He is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia for bringing official charges against him,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

By Ana Dumbadze

