EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell is holding a meeting with Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

The meeting is being held in the working room of MP Talakvadze.

Prior to the meeting, the Ambassador responded to recent developments in Georgia and emphasized the importance of dialogue between the government and opposition.

“It is high time that the sides speak less about each other and more to each other,” he told reporters.

“From the side of the European Union, we have been looking for a dialogue to happen, because we believe it is high time that the different sides speak less about each other and more to each other. So I am very happy to see what seems to be going in the direction of dialogue to take place tomorrow. We believe it is urgent and we support this format. We still have to look at the details, but as it has been already announced, the German model and other issues of the election system will be on the agenda. But I am also looking forward to have a broader discussion about the current political situation”, the Ambassador said.

The meeting between representatives of the ruling party and opposition is scheduled for November 30.

The so-called German Model of elections will be the main topic of discussion at the meeting, which will also be attended by representatives of the Diplomatic Corps.

By Ana Dumbadze

