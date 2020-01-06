“If Lavrov arrives in Georgia, he will face objections, because our territories are occupied and will meet the principal political statements of our governmental team,” Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Archil Talakvadze, told reporters while commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s possible visit to Georgia.

Asked whether the Georgian side would allow Sergey Lavrov to enter Georgia, Talakvadze said, “the border crossing issues concern other agencies.”

“Georgia has taken over the chairmanship of the Council of Europe and we have taken the responsibility to carry out activities, including the Ministerial. If he arrives in Georgia, he will face objections, because our territories are occupied and will meet the principal political statements of our governmental team. Georgia will have a very principled stance that the Russian government must fulfill its commitments, Georgia will have concrete conclusions and assessments regarding cases where our citizens’ rights have been severely violated, including killings, kidnappings, and illegal detentions,” he noted.

Georgia, as the chair of Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers, will host a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of CoE in May.

Reportedly, Sergey Lavrov will represent the Russian delegation.

By Ana Dumbadze

