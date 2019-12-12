The plenary session at the Parliament took a break. Irakli Kobakhidze, the member of the parliamentary majority, claims that a member of the opposition entered the sitting hall and spilled an unclear substance with a “very unpleasant smell”, causing a delay in the scheduled major vote on the controversial list of judges for the Georgian Supreme court. Archil Talakvadze, the Chairman of the Parliament, called on the lawmakers to leave the hall. Ruling party MPs jointly consider the substance to be “obviously poisonous.”

“Our reaction to the action will be very harsh,” says Kobakhidze. MP Giorgi Gachechiladze claims such action is nothing but “a terrorist act.”

The opposition firmly opposes the majority of the 20 candidates presented for possible appointment as lifelong judges of the Georgian Supreme Court.

