The Parliament of Georgia approved some candidates nominated for vacant parliamentary positions after several MPs of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) quit the party due to the rejection of the GD-proposed election reform bill on November 14.

MP Gia Volski became the first vice speaker of parliament with 81 votes in favor and zero – against.

Mamuka Mdinaradze (80 votes in favor and zero –against) and Giorgi Kakhiani (81 votes in favor and zero –against) approved to the vacant positions of vice speakers.

Davit Songhulashvili has been elected as the chairman of European Integration Committee with 80 votes in favor and zero –against and Irakli Beraia – as the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee with 80 votes in favor and zero – against

Genadi Margvelashvili has become the chair of the Education, Science and Culture Committee.

Parliament will vote for other candidates tomorrow to fill the vacant positions in the Parliament.

By Ana Dumbadze

