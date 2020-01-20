BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

The January 20 tragedy triggered a series of events which led to the birth of an independent Azerbaijan, reads an article published by Dispatch News Desk (DND), a Pakistani news agency, Trend reports.

“Under direct instructions from Mikhail Gorbachov, the then General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, military units from the USSR Ministry of Defense, State Security Committee and Ministry of Internal Affairs entered city of Baku and nearby regions with tanks, massacring the civilian population using heavy military equipment and other various forms of weaponry,” the article reads.

The article notes that this epochal event was the deciding factor in forming Azerbaijani national identity and marked a turning point in restoring national independence.

“It was the January tragedy that turned a national liberation movement into a political reality and gave strong impetus to the Azerbaijani people’s struggle for independence. On October 18, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a Constitutional Act on the Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan,” the article concludes.

