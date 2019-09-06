Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Investors of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province want to invest in Azerbaijan, Minister for Information of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said, Trend reports

He made the remarks at a meeting of the provincial delegation visiting Azerbaijan with First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov held in the parliament.

The Pakistani minister noted that the delegation includes representatives of trade and business. He stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan can successfully cooperate in the tourism sector, as they do in the humanitarian, cultural and military fields.

“Our businessmen want to invest in Azerbaijan. Pakistan intends to increase oil and gas production and needs the help of Azerbaijan, a leader in this field. Cooperation in the energy sector would be mutually beneficial,” Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said.

