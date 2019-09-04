Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Sunna Thorhildur Ævarsdóttir (Iceland, SOC), rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will make a visit to Baku from 5 to 7 September 2019, Trend reports citing PACE.

Meetings are scheduled with members of parliament, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as representatives of civil society.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source