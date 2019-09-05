Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Forty-one entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Guba-Khachmaz economic district received preferential loans worth 3.8 million manats at another business forum held in Khachmaz district on Sept. 5, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The loans will be used in such sectors as tourism, livestock, horticulture, the creation of agricultural parks, the production of containers etc.

More than 300 job places may be created through the implementation of investment projects in which these loans will be used.

In total, preferential loans worth 217.3 million manats including the loans issued at the event have been allocated for entrepreneurs in the Guba-Khachmaz district so far.

While delivering speech at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Sahib Mammadov stressed that over the past period of 2019, the preferential loans worth 76.2 million manats were issued for the investment projects worth 265.8 million to be implemented by 721 entrepreneurs .

He stressed that up to 3,000 jobs may be created through the implementation of investment projects in which these loans will be used.

The exemplary investment projects in such sectors as intensive horticulture, seedling cultivation, livestock breeding, bee farms, logistics centers, dried fruit production and milk processing were presented during the forum.

The activity of the hazelnut processing plant in Khachmaz district was reviewed during the event. A loan was also issued to this plant.

