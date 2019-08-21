Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Azerbaijan’s Lift Repair Production Association signed a contract with the German company Wittur Holding GmbH, which has rich experience and wide technical capabilities in this sphere, to fulfill Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order to strengthen the material and technical base of the elevators in multi-apartment buildings, the Baku City Executive Power told Trend on Aug. 21.

Some 542 elevators will be supplied to Baku on the basis of a contract with Wittur Holding GmbH, while 63 new elevators were supplied in July 2019 as part of the pilot project, and their installation was launched in Baku’s Nizami district. At the same time, the work is being carried out in multi-storey buildings in Garadagh district to renew elevators.

More new elevators were supplied to Baku within the agreed schedule a few days ago, thereby their number reached 145.

At the preliminary stage, according to the pilot project, elevators are being installed in Nizami and Garadagh districts of the capital. The elevators have been installed in a 10-block 9-story building situated in 47 Gara Garayev Avenue. A commission consisting of specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other corresponding structures prepare to accept these elevators.

At the same time, 22 new elevators were installed in three buildings situated in Nakhchivani Street and Gara Garayev Avenue. The installation of 21 elevators is under completion in Mushvig settlement and the ‘E’ residential complex of the Garadagh district. In general, 39 elevators are being installed in Nizami district and 42 new elevators in Garadagh district.

New elevators fully meet modern standards in terms of quality and technical parameters. Old elevators were dismantled as part of the work. The elevator shaft, rooms with the elevator equipment on the roofs of the houses were repaired, and the rooms were covered with roofing material.

The new elevators have been equipped with an electronic system and a UPS system (backup power supply). At the same time, a unified dispatch system will be created to manage all 542 elevators from one center. The symbols on the buttons inside and outside the elevator will be duplicated in Braille letters for visually impaired people.

The carrying capacity of new elevators is 450 kilogramseach, while speed is one meter per second.

During the period of the Soviet Union, the carrying capacity of elevators was 320 kilograms with the speed of 0.71 meter per second .

