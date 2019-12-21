BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

So far, 901 candidates have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

Panahov stressed that 149 candidates were nominated by 11 political parties, five people were nominated by initiative groups, 752 were nominated individually.

The chairman added that 569 candidates have already been registered and 439 of them have already taken the subscription lists.

