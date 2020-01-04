BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The issue related to the text, form, number and procedure of preparing ballots for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, were discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) on Jan. 4.

CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova provided detailed information on the issue at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

After discussions, the issue was put to a vote. As a result, the text, form, number and procedure of preparing ballots have been approved.

Nearly 5.4 million ballots will be printed in connection with the early parliamentary elections.

