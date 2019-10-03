Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Thirty-one DOST Centers will be created in Azerbaijan in 2019-2025, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 3.

The minister stressed that the activity of these Centers will be aimed at rendering services to 2.8 million citizens of the country.

“Today, DOST Centers on average render social services to 400-450 Azerbaijani citizens daily,” Babayev said. “According to the results of surveys among the country’s population, over 95 percent of citizens are satisfied with the services of the Centers.”

The minister added that the operational services in various spheres on social and labor issues are rendered to the population in the DOST Centers.

