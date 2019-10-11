Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade – Trend:

In recent years, 34 different Azerbaijani organizations have taken part in 21 joint projects with the EU, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said during structured consultations in Baku on the future of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program, Trend reports.

Jankauskas noted that over many years of cooperation, Azerbaijan has shown itself as EU’s reliable partner in the field of energy, and the parties continue cooperation in the economic and social spheres.

In addition, Azerbaijan leads in the number of twinning projects, Jankauskas added.

“Despite its geographical location, Azerbaijan is very active in relations with the EU,” the head of the delegation said.

Consultations on the future of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program are part of an informal exchange of views between EU Member States and partner countries, which was launched at the High-level Conference on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eastern Partnership in May 2019 in Brussels.

