As many as 23,768 people have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting, Trend reports Nov. 5.

Panahov said that 11,899 candidates have applied individually, 11,839 people were nominated by political parties and 30 candidates applied from initiative groups.

On Dec. 23, 2019, municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan.

