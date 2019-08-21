The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, August 21 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire near the Omar mountain pass on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the other side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.

source