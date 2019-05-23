The OSCE Mission conducted a monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, May 22.

From the Armenian positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The Mission members were briefed on the situation on the border between the two countries, as well as on Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations.

The OSCE officials said afterwards the the information provided by the Armenian side will be included in the report they are now working on.

