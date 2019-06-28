Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Miroslav Lajčák, met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, acting also on behalf of Minsk Group Co-Chair Stéphane Visconti of France, and with Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzykn, Trend reports referring to OSCE.

Chairperson Lajčák was briefed on the results of the Co-Chairs’ recent consultations, including the meetings between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held under the auspices of the Co-Chairs in Moscow on 15 April and Washington, D.C. on 20 June. The Co-Chairs also informed the Slovak Chair of progress on humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier in the day.

Lajčák expressed his full support for the Minsk process and the work of the Co-Chairs, and the efforts by the sides to reduce tensions and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and substantive progress in negotiations.

Commenting on the prisoner exchange, the Chairperson-in-Office said “We welcome this humanitarian gesture, which shows how dialogue can bring about positive results for the people affected by conflict.”

