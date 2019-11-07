OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajcak and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have discussed the prospects for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Bratislava, the Slovakian Foreign Ministry reveals.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also attending the meeting on Wednesday, November 6.

Lajcak expressed satisfaction with the fact that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs together with the parties to the conflict, continued discussing further steps to reduce tension and maintain an atmosphere conducive to peace.

He said Slovakia, as chair of the OSCE, will continue to assist them in the matter.

The meeting participants also discussed preparations for the meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council, which will be held on December 5-6 in Bratislava.

