BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Presentation of Azerbaijan’s Organic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association took place Oct. 31, Trend reports from the event.

Chairman of the association Emin Aliyev said that an appeal for the creation of the association was made in mid-2019.

One of the main objectives of the association is establishing and strengthening ties among organic producers in Azerbaijan, the chairman said.

“It is impossible for organic agricultural products to enter the world market without certification,” Aliyev noted. “But if the necessary certificates are obtained by assigning ‘organic’ mark to the product, it is possible to ensure access to the world market.”

In turn, Director of the export promotion department of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Fuad Jafarov expressed hope that environmentally friendly products will enter the world market through the association.

