The protest of opposition parties and civil activists has ended in front of the government administration building.

Gigi Ugulava, a member of the European Georgia party, stated that they will express protest and arrange a ‘padlock day’ in front of the government administration each Thursday.

During today’s rally, protesters symbolically put a padlock on the fence of the government administration building.

Initially, they tried to padlock the main entrance, but were prevened from doing so by the police. Attempts to padlock the gate resulted in clashes between law enforcers and protesters several times.

Accordingly, the protesters decided to put a padlock on the fence instead of a gate, claiming that they will continue similar picketing in the future.

Another mass protest rally is planned for November 25 in Tbilisi. The protesters have announced they would block the Parliament building on November 26.

The protests in Tbilisi were sparked after the rejection of the election bill last week, proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, offering the transition to a fully proportional electoral system from 2020 instead of 2024.

By Ana Dumbadze

