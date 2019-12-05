The united opposition has registered a new bill in parliament regarding the change of the electoral system.

The draft law, developed by 30 opposition forces, implies holding the 2020 parliamentary elections through a mixed electoral system.

“The opposition parties have submitted a draft law to the Parliament, which implies the so-called German model. This is a project aiming at reforming the electoral system. It involves the German principle, which means that all parties will get seats in the parliament according to the proportional vote results and it also involves multi-mandate majoritarian constituencies,” said Sergi Kapanadze, a member of the European Georgia party.

The bill was initiated by the National Movement and European Georgia parliamentary factions.

The representatives of the opposition parties claim that there is complete consensus on the opposition wing regarding the bill, so now the ruling party Georgian Dream must find a solution “If they want to find a way out of this very acute political crisis.”

By Ana Dumbadze

