Grigol Vashadze, the head of the National Movement opposition party, says the ruling party’s proposition concerning the election model is absolutely unacceptable.

As Vashadze told journalists, the ultimatum of the opposition and the society is not to have a structure that will maintain a unilateral and one-party rule in the state.

“The ruling team has come up with a proposal that is absolutely unacceptable, and I think by making this proposal they aim to demonstrate our mediators as if they are ‘ready for compromise.’ They put forward the proposal that 50 MPs should be elected through a majoritarian system and 100 – through the proportional system in 2020 elections and not just in 2020, but all the next elections in Georgia endlessly.

I have never seen such frivolity. This proposal shows how they are suffering. They cannot avoid the dialogue since they cannot tell the international mediators that they will not take part in it. They understand that compromise must come from them, and they understand that there is a terrible crisis in the street, state and society. I do not know when the negotiations will continue. It is better to negotiate in this room than to stand in the streets, but one thing the ruling team must understand is that we will never be able to explain our supporters, our party members, and the Georgian voters, in general, if we agree with anything that is different from their fundamental demand. There should not be a system that will preserve unilateral and one-party rule in the state,” Grigol Vashadze said.

By B.Alexishvili

