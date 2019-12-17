BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

The opening of a new railway route in Uzbekistan is planned to be discussed through Azerbaijan’s participation, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov made the remark at a press-conference at the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party in Baku, Trend reports.

The chairman stressed that the meeting will be held on December 18 in Tashkent.

“The representatives of the railways of Turkmenistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will attend the meeting,” Gurbanov said. “This may be a new route for cargo transportation from China.”

