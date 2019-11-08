Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Opening direct air service with Azerbaijan is among Lithuania’s priorities, Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications told Trend.

“Lithuania is interested in expanding air routes from Lithuania and one of the priority areas is the opening of direct regular air service between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania. We are informed about the interest of the Azerbaijani side to continue the process of coordinating the draft Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on air communication. As well, we are interested in the course of the negotiations on Azerbaijan’s accession to the common airspace of the EU,” said the ministry.

The ministry said that development of transport infrastructure in the Eastern Partnership region is a key element of the European Neighborhood Policy.

“Lithuania, being a member of the European Union, strongly supports the expansion of the TEN-T network to the transport network of the Eastern Partnership countries. Lithuania invites Azerbaijan to closely cooperate with the EU in the framework of existing programs and instruments aimed at enhancing the transport interconnection between the EU and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said the Lithuanian ministry.

Lithuanian ministry said the country welcomes a mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan in transport sector and has a strong belief that it will further develop successfully.

