Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

A solemn opening ceremony of the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest was held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Kazakhstan on August 7, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony, a concert was arranged for the members of the teams competing in the contest, and representatives of delegations and officials from the participating countries.

