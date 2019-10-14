Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

The only way out for the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is to agree to live under Azerbaijan’s flag, Chairman of the Public Association of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks in Baku at the conference entitled “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decisive statement made at the Valdai Discussion Club made us – Azerbaijanis who were internally displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh region and who were subjected to ethnic cleansing, very happy,” the chairman said.

“The president’s statement became a harbinger that Azerbaijani’s occupied territories will be liberated soon,” Ganjaliyev said. “Azerbaijan’s flag will fly in Shusha, Khankendi soon. We must follow the president’s wise foreign policy, connect it with everyday life. We must continue this activity on social networks, on all platforms where an information war is being waged.”

He stressed that Armenia’s second crushing blow was inflicted during the Council of CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat.

