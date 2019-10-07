Ukrainian media reports, that the country’s Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal case investigation into the plea submitted by the former Georgian President (and former Governor of Odessa) Mikheil Saakashvili.

“The Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office received an appeal from former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili about his abduction, violent acts against him and his illegal transfer to Poland in February 2018,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated, writes ‘Ukrainskaya Pravda’.

In July 2017, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship. In February 2018, Saakashvili was apprehended in Kyiv and deported to Poland. following the expulsion, Ukraine’s border service banned Saakashvili from entering Ukraine until February 13, 2021. However, on 28 May 2019, President Vladimir Zelensky renewed Saakashvili’s citizenship, and on the day after Saakashvili arrived in Kyiv.

By Beka Alexishvili

