The Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports is organizing courses to attract young people to various specialties as part of the programs that can positively affect youth employment, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at the meeting of the Coordinating Council of the “Azerbaijan youth in 2017-2021” state program in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

According to the requirements, the refresher courses aimed at improving language and computer skills are being organized on the basis of the Youth Houses.

