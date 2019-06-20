The arrival of a Russian delegation, headed by Sergey Gavrilov, the Member of the Parliament of the Russian Federation and the President of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assemblyon Orthodoxy, which was taking place in Tbilisi June 19-23, was met with protests at the Palace of State Ceremonies in Avlabari and has become a matter of strong debates and even confrontations.

Gavrilov’s addressing the audience from the seat of the Georgian Parliament Speaker especially escalated the tension, and was followed by large-scale demonstrations of public and the opposition parties, who were claiming that taking into account the occupation policy of Russia, such developments are intolerable.

The protesters accused Gavrilov of fighting against Georgia during the war in the 1990s in occupied Abkhazia. They highlighted that Gavrilov initiated a draft law in 2011 providing assistance to de-facto authorities of Georgia’s two Russian occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia). The demonstrators stressed that MP Gavrilov is Putin’s “ideological ally” and he should not have been allowed into Georgia. The organizer of the rally was the civil movement “Russia Is Occupannt.’

The members of the United National Movement party displayed the EU and Georgian flags, as well as photos of Giorgi Antsukhelidze, Giga Otkhozoria, Archil Tatunashvili and other victims of the Russian occupation, at the session hall of the Parliament of Georgia.

Gavrilov, who is also the Chairman of the Committee on Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the State Duma, stated he never participated in any hostilities in Abkhazia and says he believes that Russia and Georgia should resume relations in many directions.

“I think we should contribute not only to tourism and business but also to culture, and I want to answer to the fake news released by the Georgian media. I have never participated in any hostilities on the territory of Abkhazia. It’s a lie,” he said.

The Russian MP also responded to the question as to whether he feels uncomfortable while in the country, 20% of which is occupied by Russia. “I have no discomfort at all. I am very happy. Georgia is my omeland,” he responded.

The members of the ruling party also stated that seeing the Russian MP on the high tribune was devastating and had not been agreed to. Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze stated in his opening speechthat despite their Orthodox Christianity, it is the Russian political leadership that stands behind the occupation of the two Georgian regions.

“It is regrettable that the most painful problem of our country – violation of territorial integrity -is the result of the political leadership of our neighboring state professing the same Orthodox Christianity,” he addressed the Assembly participants.

Kobakhidze stressed it is unacceptable that in the 21st century Russia carries out such an aggressive policy against Georgia. “Georgia will not be defeated with violence because today’s political course of the Georgian people is our historic choice,” he added, underlining Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Kakha Kaladze, the Mayor of Tbilisi, soon announced that, due to the recent developments, the Assembly had been cancelled and that the delegation from Russia would leave. After the Assembly was canceled, the demonstrators moved to the Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel where the politicians were supposed to be. Sergei Gavrilov had to leave the hotel with the help of guards and Georgian police, as the protesters had blockedthe entrances and were throwing bottles and eggs at him.

Kakha Okriashvili, the Chairman of the Faction “Georgian Dream – for Regional Development” has demanded preterm elections and said that all those responsible for organizing the Assembly should leave the majority.

“The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy must not continue. Furthermore, I believe, Georgia, as a state, should stop operating in this Assembly.”

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Georgia left the reception held within the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in protest when Sergey Gavrilov was delivering his speech. Ambassador Igor Dolgov said that hedid not want to hear the speech of the Russian official. The Ukrainian diplomat underlined that Russia continues occupying Ukraine and Georgia and it contradicts all international norms.

Zakaria Kutsnashvili, member of the parliamentary majority, has apologized to the Georgian nation. “I understand that society was irritated to see the Russian Deputy in the chair of the Speaker of Parliamentof Georgia. I want to apologize to the public. I realize I should have more intensively worked in the international secretariat,” said Kutsnashvili.

The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO.) is an interparliamentary body, set up upon the initiative of the Hellenic Parliament.Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, the Federation of Russia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovakia and Ukraine, as well as, groups of Members of Parliaments from: Australia, Asia, Africa and the USA were participating in the 26th General Assembly of the IAO in Tbilisi.

At present, citizens of Georgia, joined by a number of public figures have blocked the Rustaveli Avenue, protesting the day’s incident and demanding the government take responsibility for it.

BY KETEVAN KVARATSKHELIYAAND THEA MORRISON

