Nar, the youngest mobile operator of the country has celebrated 22nd of July – the National Press Day together with media representatives.

The mobile operator has gathered together almost 80 media representatives from 35 media agencies for a traditional intellectual competition.

A total of 15 teams have participated in the knowledge competition. At the end “The Team” team, which takes the leading position for the second year in a row, became 1st, while teams representing “Report” and “Azxeber” agencies became 2nd and 3rd respectively. The winning teams received special presents from Nar. Note that during 7 rounds of the competition, the participants were asked questions of various complexities in such topics as general knowledge, national and world culture, history and technology.

“I’m very proud to see you all together – the successors of Zardabi, at this intellectual competition. On behalf of Nar, I would like to thank all the media representatives for your hard work aimed at informing and enlightenment of the society, and promoting the right values. I wish you success in your critical mission and honorary professional path” said Head of the Public Relations department of Azerfon LLC Aziz Akhundov at the event dedicated to the National Press Day.

It should be mentioned that the National Press and Journalism day of the Republic of Azerbaijan is celebrated on 22 of July. This day marks the publishing of the first issue of “Ekinchi” newspaper in the year 1875 by Hasan bey Zardabi, which is considered to be the starting point of history of the national press.

Nar always strives to increase interest towards the science, education and knowledge and in order to promote the enlightenment implements various social projects and acts as the main supporter of intellectual competitions. More details about the projects can be found at https://bit.ly/2Ya4VQR

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7800 base stations, covering 97.5% of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the high quality services.

