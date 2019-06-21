Irakli Okruashvili, the leader of the Victorious Georgia movement, has been summoned for questioning. Nika Melia of the “National Movement” and Gigi Ugulava of the “European Georgia” party will also be summoned for questioning.

Mamuka Chelidze, Acting Director of Central Criminal Police Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry, made the relevant statement today.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs is carrying out an investigation under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving organization, management or participation in group violence”, Chelidze stated.

By Ana Dumbadze

