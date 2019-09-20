Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed concern over the Armenian prime minister’s statement made on August 5, 2019, Trend reports on Sept. 20.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen delivered speech by expressing deep concern over the Armenian prime minister’s statement, made on August 5 during the visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

He stressed that this statement and the actions of the Armenian leadership, violating Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, demonstrate neglect of the principles of international law and the position of the international community, pose a threat to regional peace and security.

Referring to the provisions of the UN and OIC charters for the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Helsinki Final Act, UN Security Council resolutions of 1993, various OIC resolutions, he called on Armenia to participate in the peaceful talks with Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Security Council’s corresponding resolutions on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

