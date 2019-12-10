BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

An official welcoming ceremony has today been held for King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for King Abdullah II in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev greeted King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the King of Jordan.

King Abdullah II saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of Jordan and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to King Abdullah II, and members of the Jordanian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II to the accompaniment of a military march.

President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II posed for official photos.

source