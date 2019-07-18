Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, would like to make clarification on the publication headlined “Большие деньги. Компания из Баку приценивается к Vodafone Ukraine ”https://tech.liga.net/telecom/article/bolshie-dengi-kompaniya-iz-baku-pritsenivaetsya-k-vodafone-ukraine- released on “tech.liga.net” and on other websites, on July 17th, 2019.

We hereby state that information on these articles is based on assumptions and does not reflect the reality, thereby must be considered as an attempt to mislead the readers. Furthermore, the information was published without clarification and official verification from “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which is against the principles of ethics of journalism.

Based on the abovementioned points, we urge the readers not to rely on any information stated in those news.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

