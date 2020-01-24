The de facto Government of the Russian-occupied territories have reopened the so-called border near Akhalgori almost five months after it was closed. After 140 days of isolation, Akhalgori residents are allowed to enter the territory controlled by the central government of Georgia. The “border” opened up for retirees and people who need immediate medical attention. It is reported that 10 residents of Akhalgori have already crossed the “Razdakhani” checkpoint. Once they entered the territory controlled by the Georgian government, the Akhalgori residents traveled to Tserovani to meet their family members they haven’t seen in 140 days. They are also able to receive their pensions that have accumulated in the past five months.

Nugzar Tinikashvili, governor of Akhalgori Municipality, confirmed that the so-called “checkpoint”, closed since September 5, had re-opened today and that 10 residents of Akhalgori had already left the occupied territory.

“The representatives of the occupation regime had a list of certain people and those who receive their pension on the territory controlled by the central government were allowed to cross the occupation line,” said Tinikashvili. The so-called border was closed on September 5, 2019. The de facto President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov states that the road will not be fully opened until the Georgian Government does away with the police guard post near the village of Chorchana, in the municipality of Khashuri, which started functioning in August.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source