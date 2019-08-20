8 Georgian citizens have finally been freed from the solitary confinement of Tskhinvali. The liberated are currently inside the building of MIA’s Department in Shida Kartli. Following some investigation processes, the 8 peaceful Georgian citizens who had been captured by the occupational forces, will be free to go back home to their families.

Occupational forces’ reps captured 8 Georgian citizens, 7 of which come from the village of Akhalubani and 1 of which comes from Mejvriskhevi, on August 17 and 18. The captured were accused of crossing the so-called ‘border’. The representatives of De Facto government handed over all 8 civilians to the Georgian police in Ergneti. By Nini Dakhundaridze

