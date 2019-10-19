The Russian occupation forces continue an illegal process of “borderization” in the village of Atotsi, Kareli Municipality of Shida Kartli region.

“Russian occupational forces keep on provocative activities along the occupational line. Currently, they are carrying out borderization process that significantly damages the security environment at the site,” reads the statement of State Security Service of Georgia, released on Saturday.

The Service informs that the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia is notified about the ongoing illegal works, a hotline is also activated regarding the current situation in Atotsi village.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the renewed illegal process of installing artificial barriers and barbed wire fences at the occupation line.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Georgian Foreign Ministry noted that such destructive steps dramatically aggravate the already difficult humanitarian situation of the population living across the occupation line and further destabilize the security environment on the ground.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Russian Federation to stop the destructive activities, ensure free movement of the l population and comply with its international obligations, including those under the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement,” the statement reads.

By Ana Dumbadze

